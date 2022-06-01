Japan Reports 22,768 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in Japan came to 22,768 on Wednesday, remaining on a downtrend, while 36 new fatalities were reported among infected people across the country.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms stood at 95, up by two from Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo alone, 2,415 new infections were confirmed, down 1,514 from a week before, marking the 19th consecutive day of week-on-week decline. The seven-day average of new infections stood at 2,412.1, down 28.9 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital stood at three, unchanged from Tuesday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]