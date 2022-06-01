Hokkaido Tour Boat Shown to Bereaved Relatives

Newsfrom Japan

Abashiri, Hokkaido, June 1 (Jiji Press)--A salvaged tour boat from a fatal accident in late April was moved onto land and shown to the families of the boat's passengers at the port of Abashiri in Hokkaido Wednesday.

The families offered flowers for the victims of the accident, in which the Kazu I tour boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in the northernmost Japan prefecture on April 23. Of the 26 people aboard, 14 have been confirmed dead, and 12 are still missing.

The Kazu I was salvaged from the seafloor at a depth of some 180 meters on Friday and moved onto a barge.

On Wednesday, the boat, covered with blue plastic sheets, was lifted from the barge at around 7:15 a.m. (10:15 p.m. Tuesday GMT) and loaded onto a trailer some 10 minutes later. It was moved to a stand at a storage facility near the port at around 10:30 a.m.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's first regional headquarters, 27 people from nine families visited the salvaged boat on the day. The family members arrived by bus to the storage facility at around 2:30 p.m. and split into three groups to inspect the boat.

