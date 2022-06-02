CDP Eyeing No-Confidence Motion against Kishida Cabinet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is considering submitting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet, it has been learned.

"We cannot entrust Prime Minister Kishida with the running of the country," CDP leader Kenta Izumi told reporters Wednesday, adding that the cabinet deserves a no-confidence motion.

Izumi grilled Kishida over his administration's measures to deal with soaring prices and other issues, at a meeting the same day of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

In response to questions asked during the committee meeting, "The prime minister repeatedly gave answers that failed to hammer out specific measures," Izumi said.

In explaining the reasons for making arrangements to submit a no-confidence motion against the Kishida cabinet, Izumi said that the government's fiscal 2022 supplementary budget, enacted Tuesday, substantially lacks concrete programs to improve people's lives and the Japanese economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]