Japan Mulls Raising Daily Entry Cap to 30,000 in July

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering further raising the pandemic-linked cap on the number of people allowed into the country per day, possibly to 30,000 on July 1, informed sources said Wednesday.

The move comes after the government raised the entry cap from 10,000 to 20,000 on Wednesday, while introducing a new scheme to differentiate COVID-19 testing requirements for visitors based on region of origin.

Under the scheme, countries and regions are categorized into “blue,” “yellow” and “red” in terms of coronavirus transmission risks. Those from areas in the blue category, such as the United States, China and South Korea, are exempted from testing upon arrival and post-arrival three-day self-isolation, while those from yellow areas such as India and Egypt are also exempted if they have received three vaccine doses.

The government plans to expand the daily entry cap further as the new scheme alleviates the workload on airport quarantine.

Within the government, there is also a proposal to scrap the daily entry cap altogether.

