Keidanren Aiming to Accelerate Decarbonization, Human Investment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation is poised to accelerate efforts for decarbonization and investment in human resources, Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the biggest Japanese business lobby, known as Keidanren, has said.

"At a time when the domestic and overseas situations are changing dramatically, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the importance of social perspectives, international cooperation, and digital and green (technologies) is increasing," Tokura said at the group's annual general meeting Wednesday, which marked his first anniversary of taking office as Keidanren head.

"We aim to realize a virtuous cycle of growth and distribution, including through (stepped-up) investment in human capital," he added.

In a video message sent to the Keidanren meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, "Under a new form of capitalism, we will transform climate change and other social challenges into an engine of growth."

"The public and private sectors need to bring their wisdom to overcome these challenges all the more because there are uncertainties and it's difficult to predict what's going to happen," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]