Novelist Hayashi Named Chair of Scandal-Hit Nihon University

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Nihon University plans to appoint award-winning Japanese novelist Mariko Hayashi as new chairwoman as part of efforts to rebuild the organization rocked by a series of scandals, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

A committee of outside experts set up by the Japanese university chose Hayashi, 68, as its candidate for new chairwoman, the sources said.

Takeo Sakai, former president of the university, has won a vote at a 64-member recommending committee to become new president.

The university's board is expected to approve the appointments of Hayashi and Sakai, 78, on Friday, and they are likely to assume their positions in July, the sources said.

Nihon University had said it would select a new chair by the end of May. On Monday, however, it said it requires a little more time to conduct the selection process more carefully.

