Kishida, Macron Say G-7 Cooperation against Russia Important

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron, in their telephone talks Wednesday, confirmed the importance of cooperation within the Group of Seven major countries in sanctioning Russia, which is continuing its invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders also agreed on the need to cooperate to support countries affected by the war in Ukraine in terms of food and energy supplies.

They had talks for the first time since Macron won re-election in April.

During the phone talks, Kishida said Japan hopes to closely cooperate with France in responding to the Russian aggression and realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Macron voiced his eagerness to further strengthen the two countries' security, economic and other cooperation.

