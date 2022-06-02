Tax Official, 6 Others Nabbed over COVID-19 Aid Fraud in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested a 24-year-old official of the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau and six other members of a scam group on fraud charges related to a government COVID-19 relief program, investigative sources said.

The tax official, Kohei Tsukamoto, has remained silent on the charges.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department believes the group swindled the government out of as much as 200 million yen in total in benefits aimed at helping smaller businesses that suffered sharp revenue declines due to the pandemic, by filing false applications in place of some 200 people, according to the sources.

Those arrested also include a 24-year-old former official of the Tokyo taxation bureau and a 27-year-old former official of a major brokerage house.

A man in his 30s who was a leading figure in the group is believed to have escaped to Dubai.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]