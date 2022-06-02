Shimane Governor OKs Restart of N-Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Matsue, Shimane Pref., June 2 (Jiji Press)--Shimane Governor Tatsuya Maruyama on Thursday gave his consent to the restart of the No. 2 reactor at Chugoku Electric Power Co.'s <9504> Shimane nuclear power station in the western Japan prefecture.

"I think it's inevitable" to have the reactor restarted, Maruyama said at the day's prefectural assembly meeting.

The governor's approval marks the completion of the process to gain the consent of local communities for the restart of the reactor, paving the way for the Shimane nuclear plant, the only such plant located in a prefectural capital in the country, to be brought back online.

The city of Matsue, Shimane's capital and home to the plant, gave its consent in February. The cities of Izumo, Yasugi and Unnan, all within 30 kilometers from the plant, have also agreed to the restart.

As the Shimane prefectural assembly had already decided on a policy to approve the restart, all that was left was the governor's judgment.

