Japan to Offer Support for Students with Outstanding Talents

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s education ministry plans to start offering learning support at schools for students who have outstanding talents in specific fields, such as mathematics and languages.

The support program is aimed at allowing such students, who sometimes feel uncomfortable and get isolated at schools as regular classes are too easy for them, to receive advanced education outside the classroom.

The ministry is considering earmarking related costs in its budget request for fiscal 2023 starting in April next year.

In order to support children with talents, the ministry has already been running programs such as one for allowing elementary and junior high school students with strong interest and talents in the field of science and technology to study further on weekends at universities and companies.

While the existing programs are intended to find and develop students’ talents, the upcoming program focuses on resolving difficulties talented students face at schools, the first such initiative to be implemented by the ministry.

