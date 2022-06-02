Famed Japanese Photographer Takeyoshi Tanuma Dies at 93

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese photographer Takeyoshi Tanuma, known for documenting children around the world and traditional landscapes of "shitamachi" working-class districts for decades, has died at his home in Tokyo, it was learned Thursday. He was 93.

Born to a family running a photo studio in Tokyo's Asakusa district, Tanuma graduated from Tokyo Professional School of Photographic Industry, now Tokyo Polytechnic University, and studied under the mentorship of the late renowned Japanese photographer Ihei Kimura.

As a part-time photographer for Japanese monthly art magazine Geijutsu Shincho, Tanuma took portraits of cultural figures including novelists and artists. He was also active in the world of photojournalism as a contract photographer for Time Life of the United States.

After the expiration of his contract with Time Life in 1972, Tanuma fully started to take pictures of children around the world as his lifework. He accompanied Japanese actress Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, who serves as UNICEF goodwill ambassador, on her visits around the world, making trips to over 120 countries and regions.

Tanuma served in posts including chief of the Japan Professional Photographers Society and of the Japan Photographic Copyright Association, putting his efforts into boosting the social status of photographers. He also engaged in activities for the preservation of photographic films as the head of a related organization.

