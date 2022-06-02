TEPCO Ordered to Pay 1.2 B. Yen in Damages over Meltdown

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, June 2 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese district court ordered Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> Thursday to pay some 1.2 billion yen in compensation to residents near its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant over mental distress caused by its 2011 meltdown.

In a lawsuit, 545 plaintiffs, including residents in the Miyakoji district in Tamura, Fukushima Prefecture, had sought a total of some 6 billion yen in damages from TEPCO and the Japanese government.

They claimed they suffered mental distress as they lost their community ties due to the nuclear accident.

Yohei Motomura, presiding judge at Fukushima District Court's branch in the city of Koriyama, while issuing the order to TEPCO, did not acknowledge the government's liability.

