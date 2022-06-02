TEPCO Ordered to Pay 73.5 M. Yen in Damages over Meltdown

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, June 2 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court ordered Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> on Thursday to pay a total of some 73.5 million yen in damages to residents near its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

In the lawsuit, 525 plaintiffs had sought a total of some 6 billion yen in damages from TEPCO and the Japanese government, claiming that they suffered mental distress as they lost their community ties due to the March 2011 meltdown accident at the plant.

The plaintiffs include residents in a former emergency evacuation preparation zone in the Miyakoji district of Tamura, Fukushima Prefecture.

In the ruling, the Koriyama branch of Fukushima District Court did not acknowledge the government's liability.

At the court branch, presiding Judge Yohei Motomura said that the residents deserve about 1.2 billion yen in compensation as anxiety about radiation exposure and prolonged evacuation caused them mental distress.

