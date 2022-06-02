Senior Japan, S. Korea Officials Agree to Work on Improving Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Sang-ryol, on Thursday agreed to maintain communications to improve ties between the two nations.

Also during the talks held in Seoul, the two are believed to have discussed a possible visit to Japan by South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

It was the first time for the two to meet since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month.

Funakoshi voiced a protest over a South Korean vessel carrying out unauthorized maritime research activities in Japan's exclusive economic zone near the disputed Sea of Japan islands, known as Takeshima in Japan, or Dokdo in South Korea. The islands in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, are effectively controlled by Seoul and claimed by Tokyo.

Lee reiterated his government's position that the islands belong to South Korea.

