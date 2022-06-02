Japan Antitrust Watchdog Approves Expedia Improvement Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission on Thursday approved an improvement plan submitted by a company linked to major hotel booking website Expedia over a possible antitrust violation.

According to the JFTC, the Expedia side has demanded hotel operators in Japan keep their prices on Expedia not higher than on any other websites.

A major business operator with a large market share demanding the most favorable treatment in contracts could constitute "trading on restrictive terms" banned by the antimonopoly law, sources familiar with the matter said.

In the improvement plan, the Switzerland-based company promised to stop the practice in question.

The Japanese watchdog has investigated such practices at Rakuten Travel, run by Rakuten Inc. <4755>, and Booking.com, as well, and has already approved their improvement plans.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]