Japanese Ready-to-Eat Rice Popular at Home, Abroad

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prepackaged ready-to-eat rice products are enjoying popularity at home and abroad, good news to rice producers amid a protracted fall in demand for the Japanese staple.

To capitalize on the opportunity, prepackaged rice makers are moving to expand production, while the government is backing efforts to export such products.

In Japan, prepackaged rice products gained attention as emergency food, especially after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit the northeastern region hard.

As people increasingly eat at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the products have become more common as a daily food item, particularly among singles and in elderly households.

Japan's overall rice consumption has been falling by some 100,000 tons annually in recent years, but production of prepackaged rice products has grown steadily.

