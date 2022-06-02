Japan Reports 20,680 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in Japan came to 20,680 on Thursday, down 10,321 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across the country stood at 92, down by three from Wednesday, while the number of new deaths among infected people was 24.

In Tokyo alone, 2,335 new infections were confirmed, down 1,056 from a week before, logging a week-on-week decline for the 20th straight day.

Five new fatalities linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital, while there was one severely ill patient under the capital's own criteria, down by two from Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo dropped 31.1 pct from a week earlier to 2,261.3.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]