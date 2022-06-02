Tokyo Confirms 2,335 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 2,335 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking a decrease of 1,056 from a week earlier and the 20th consecutive day of week-on-week fall.

Five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections dropped 31.1 pct from a week earlier to 2,261.3. There was one severely ill patient, a decline of two from Wednesday.

