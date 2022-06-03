FOCUS: Only 12 Upper House Districts to See One-on-One Battles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Only 12 of the 32 constituencies where only one seat each will be up for grabs in this summer's House of Councillors election are expected to see effective one-on-one battles between a ruling camp candidate and a unified opposition contender.

While the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, have almost finished candidate coordination for the triennial poll for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, opposition parties are facing difficulties unifying candidates.

The situation is very different from the two previous Upper House polls in 2016 and 2019, in which opposition parties avoided competing with each other in all one-seat electoral districts.

The upcoming Upper House election is expected to take place July 10, with the official campaign period starting June 22, if the ongoing regular session of the Diet ends its 150-day run on June 15, without an extension. Each Upper House member has a term of six years, and an Upper House election takes place every three years, with half of all seats on the chamber up for grabs in each poll.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the LDP, gave words of encouragement to the party's candidate who will run in the election from the one-seat prefectural constituency of Yamagata, northeastern Japan, handing a certificate of party endorsement to the person.

