Shibahara, Koolhof Win French Open Mixed Doubles Title

Paris, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tennis player Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands won the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday, beating Ulrikke Eikeri from Norway and Belgium's Joren Vliegen in the final at Roland Garros in Paris.

Shibahara became the first Japanese player in 25 years to win the mixed doubles championship in Paris, since Rika Hiraki won the title in 1997. She is also the first Japanese to win the mixed doubles at a Grand Slam since Ai Sugiyama clinched the U.S. Open mixed doubles title in 1999.

The Shibahara-Koolhof pair defeated the Eikeri-Vliegen pair 7-6 and 6-2 in the final.

