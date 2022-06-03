Ex-PM Abe Demands Defense Spending Target in Key Govt Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that the government should include in a key economic policy draft a target of raising its defense spending to 2 pct of the country's gross domestic product in five years.

The government was "supposed to write down the target" and "show the nation's will by clarifying the nuance and the time frame" of the target, Abe said at a meeting of his faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Abe made the remarks after the government's recently released draft of its basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines did not include the 2 pct target.

The LDP has proposed that Japan should aim to achieve a necessary defense spending level within the next five years, having in mind the 2 pct target.

At the faction meeting, Abe argued that Japan's defense spending "will need to far exceed" the 2 pct target, noting that while NATO confronts Russia only, Japan, together with the United States, needs to deal with Russia, China and North Korea.

