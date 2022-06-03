Senior Japan, U.S., S. Korea Officials Affirm Cooperation over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese, U.S. and South Korean officials in charge of North Korean affairs agreed Friday to boost cooperation to prepare for a possible nuclear test by the reclusive nation.

It was the first time for such three-way talks to be held in person since the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was launched last month.

Friday's meeting was attended by Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, and Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.

At the meeting in Seoul, the U.S. envoy said that the United States has concluded that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test in Punggye-ri in northwestern North Korea.

He stressed that the United States will work closely together with Japan and South Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]