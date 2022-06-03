Senior Japan, U.S., S. Korea Officials Meet over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese, U.S. and South Korean officials in charge of North Korea affairs met in Seoul on Friday for discussions on recent developments related to the reclusive country.

It was the first time for such three-way talks to be held in person since the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was launched last month.

The meeting was attended by Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, and Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.

Voicing his hopes for cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea to be advanced following the inauguration of the Yoon administration, Funakoshi said that he wants to discuss ways to bolster the region's deterrence, including the three countries' collaboration in the field of security.

The three officials discussed the situation concerning North Korea following a series of its missile launches and amid concerns that the country may conduct its seventh nuclear test.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]