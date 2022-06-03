Japan Govt Calls for Boosting Consumption of Domestic Seafood

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government annual paper Friday called for launching policy measures designed to expand consumption of domestically produced fishery products as part of efforts to increase the country's self-sufficiency rate for seafood.

While Japan's consumption of domestic seafood has continued to slump, that of imported fishery products has remained flat, according to the fiscal 2021 white paper on trends in fishery products, adopted at the day's cabinet meeting.

The white paper cited the importance of launching measures on the production and marketing fronts based on consumer needs in a bid to improve the self-sufficiency rate.

Japan's per capita annual consumption of seafood fell to 23.4 kilograms in fiscal 2020 after peaking at 40.2 kilograms in fiscal 2001, due chiefly to high prices of fishery products as well as time and effort needed for cooking them, according to the paper.

By contrast, the country's annual consumption of imported fishery products stayed at some 10 kilograms over the past decade, reflecting the popularity of such imported seafood as salmon and tuna that are relatively easy to cook.

