Japan Lower House Speaker to Face No-Confidence Motion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan plans to submit a no-confidence motion against Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of the House of Representatives, over his repeated criticism of a reform plan for the lower chamber of parliament, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

Hosoda is "not qualified to remain as speaker" of the Lower House, a senior CDP official said.

The CDP will seek support from other opposition parties, planning to submit the motion as early as Tuesday, the sources said.

The CDP has been criticizing Hosoda for advocating an increase in the number of Lower House seats while downplaying the reform plan to reallocate 10 seats in the chamber.

Hosoda recently said there would be no "divine punishment" even if the number of lawmakers with an after-tax monthly income of less than 1 million yen is increased a little.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]