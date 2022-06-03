Births in Japan Decrease to Record Low in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The number of babies born in Japan in 2021 fell by 29,231, or 3.5 pct, from the previous year to a record low of 811,604, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Friday.

The total fertility rate, or the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, stands at 1.30, down 0.03 point. The rate, down for the sixth straight year, fell to the fourth-lowest level on record.

The country's natural population decline, or the number of deaths minus that of births, came to 628,205, topping 600,000 for the first time on record.

The number of marriages fell by 24,391 to 501,116, lowest since the end of World War II in 1945.

"The population of women aged between 15 and 49 fell 1.8 pct, and the fertility rate of women in their 20s dropped," a ministry official said, explaining reasons for the decline in the number of births.

