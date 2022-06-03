Japan Reports 19,271 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 19,271 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down 8,276 from a week before.

There were 32 deaths linked to COVID-19, while the number of severely ill patients fell by six from Thursday to 86.

In Tokyo alone, 2,111 new coronavirus infections were reported, marking a decline of 519 from a week earlier and the 21st straight day of a week-on-week decrease.

The seven-day average of new cases fell 30.5 pct to 2,187.1. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria rose by one from Thursday to two.

