Japan to Revise Nearly 4,000 Clauses on "Analog" Regulations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has mapped out specific plans for revising nearly 4,000 clauses of laws and government ordinances stipulating outdated "analog" regulations that do not fit a digital society, it was learned Friday.

The government aims to reform such regulations using drones and other new technologies, in a bid to resolve workforce shortages and achieve economic growth through digitalization.

"For our country's economic growth, it is essential to shift to a social system in which the power of digital can be fully utilized," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the day's meeting of the government's ad hoc commission on digital administrative reform.

The government has looked into laws and ordinances and found 5,354 clauses it regards as setting analog regulations, such as requiring on-site inspections and paper-based procedures.

The government's first-shot plan calls for reviewing 3,895 of the clauses.

