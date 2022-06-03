Japan to End Aid for Some Fossil Fuel Tech Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan will end by the end of 2022 aid for new exports in the field of fossil fuel energy without measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the government said Friday.

This was included in the government's revised strategy for boosting infrastructure exports, reflecting a joint statement adopted at a Group of Seven climate, energy and environment ministers' meeting in May.

The country is expected to terminate aid for exports including of gas-powered thermal power plants.

Meanwhile, the government will continue to offer aid for export projects that are consistent with the goals set under the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international framework for combating climate change.

It also plans to continue to support exports of natural gas-related technologies, which it believes will help tackle global warming as natural gas causes less greenhouse gas emissions than coal.

