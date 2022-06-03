Japan Mulling Restart of Go To Travel Scheme in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering restarting its "Go To Travel" domestic tourism promotion campaign in July, government sources said Friday.

The move comes as the COVID-19 situation in Japan continues to improve, with the country set to resume the acceptance of foreign tourists on June 10.

"We hope to restart the campaign in early or mid-July," a government official said. Some in the government are calling for the campaign to be restarted from as early as this month.

Meanwhile, the government is considering revising the scheme so that it can respond flexibly to a possible resurgence in infections, as well as renaming it for an image renewal.

The government is slated to make a decide whether to restart the Go To Travel campaign as early as next week. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to explain the decision to the public.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]