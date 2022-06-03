Japan Key Policy to Include Boosting Defense Power within 5 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has included drastically strengthening the country's defense capabilities within five years in a draft of its basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines, it was learned Friday.

The move reflected the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's recommendations calling for a sharp increase in the country's defense spending, with in mind a possible target of boosting the spending to 2 pct of gross domestic product in five years.

At a meeting of the LDP's Policy Research Council Friday, the government presented a revision to the draft released Tuesday. The council has decided to forgo approving the revised draft due to remaining objections about the phrasing of the call for increased defense spending and will discuss it again on Monday.

The government hopes to adopt the key policy guidelines at a cabinet meeting Tuesday next week.

The revised draft stresses that NATO member countries are pushing to achieve their goals of raising their defense budgets to at least 2 pct of GDP, and noted that Japan will also aim to increase its defense spending.

