Scandal-Hit Nihon Univ. Picks Novelist Hayashi as Chair

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Nihon University said Friday that it has decided to appoint award-winning Japanese novelist Mariko Hayashi, an alumna of the university, as its new chairperson.

Hayashi, 68, set to serve four years, will be the university's first female chair. She will be tasked to rebuild one of Japan's largest universities following a series of scandals that led to the resignation of a former chairperson.

Takeo Sakai, a 78-year-old former president of the university, was picked as the university's next president.

The two will assume their positions July 1.

On Friday, Hayashi visited education minister Shinsuke Suematsu, telling him that she is "determined to make big reforms."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]