Japan to Unify Contact Points on Copyrights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has adopted a plan envisioning the unification of contact points for inquiries and procedures related to the use of copyrighted content.

The plan to promote intellectual property was approved Friday at a meeting of the Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Under the plan, the government will also consider establishing a system allowing the use of copyrighted content by filing applications and paying royalties at the unified contact points if the holders of the copyrights cannot be identified.

The plan also called for creating a cross-sectoral database of holders of copyrights on music, video and other content and digitalizing procedures to use protected content.

The government will submit a bill to revise the copyright law to next year's ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]