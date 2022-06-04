Princess Yuriko, Oldest in Japan's Imperial Family, Turns 99

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Princess Yuriko, the oldest living member of the Japanese Imperial Family and aunt of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito, turned 99 on Saturday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the princess, who is the widow of the late Prince Mikasa, leads a quiet life at her home in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

In March last year, the princess spent four days in hospital after being diagnosed with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. She has since had no major health issues, according to the agency.

The princess exercises, mostly doing stretches, for around 30 minutes each morning. When the weather is good, she spends time in her garden enjoying the sun or exploring the premises in a wheelchair.

Her daily routine involves reading several newspapers and magazines. She is deeply concerned that many people are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, agency officials said.

