Japan Eager to Lure Rich Foreign Tourists to Regional Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency aims to enhance its efforts to attract wealthy tourists from abroad to regional areas across the country.

Expecting a full recovery in the number of inbound tourists, which has plunged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency will select some 10 model tourist sites within fiscal 2022 to help them establish accommodation facilities and develop tourism resources good for wealthy people.

The agency plans to include related costs in its budget request for fiscal 2023, which will be submitted this summer.

On Wednesday, the government drastically eased its coronavirus-related border control measures. It doubled the maximum number of people allowed into the country per day to around 20,000.

The government is also set to resume the acceptance of foreign tourists on group tours Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]