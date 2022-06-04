Japan Reports 18,252 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 18,252 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down by around 7,500 from a week before.

There were 23 deaths linked to COVID-19, while the number of severely ill patients fell by two from Friday to 84.

Tokyo confirmed 2,071 new infections, marking a decline of 478 from a week earlier and the 22nd straight day of week-on-week decrease.

The seven-day average of new cases dropped 29.7 pct to 2,118.9. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria remained unchanged from Friday at two.

Among other prefectures, Osaka confirmed 1,493 new positive cases, Okinawa 1,341 cases, Aichi 1,165 cases, and Kanagawa 1,091 cases.

