Tokyo Daily COVID-19 Cases Continue to Fall Week on Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 2,071 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, marking a decline of 478 from a week earlier and the 22nd straight day of week-on-week decrease.

The seven-day average of new cases dropped 29.7 pct to 2,118.9. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria remained unchanged from Friday at two.

