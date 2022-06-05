Festive Mood Lacking Ahead of Japan-China Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The mood is far from festive although the 50th anniversary of the normalization of Japan's diplomatic relations with China is approaching in September, as bilateral relations remain tense amid Beijing's assertive behavior.

The Japanese government has started supporting private-sector exchange projects between the two countries. But given the persistent tensions, it looks difficult to hold large-scale events led by the two countries' governments.

The private sector will likely be left to play a major role in anniversary-related events.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the Japan-China exchange promotion executive committee led by the Japanese business world, has begun a program to certify projects that meet certain standards in such fields as youth exchanges, culture and sports as official events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 diplomatic normalization.

"We will support people-to-people exchanges and economic exchanges," ministry Press Secretary Hikariko Ono told a press conference Wednesday.

