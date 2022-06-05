N. Korea Fires 8 Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 5 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday morning, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missiles were launched from multiple sites including around Pyongyang's Sunan airport during about 40 minutes from just after 9 a.m. (midnight Saturday GMT).

It is unusual for North Korea to fire so many missiles at once. The country may have tested its capability to fire multiple missiles simultaneously, aimed apparently at escaping interception.

All missiles are believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters in Tokyo.

According to the South Korean military, the missiles were launched from the inland cities of Pyongyang and Kaechon, the northwestern region of Tongchang-ri and the eastern city of Hamhung.

