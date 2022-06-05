Japan Worried about N. Korea's Possible Saturation Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan is worried that North Korea seems to be developing a capability to perform saturation attacks in which many missiles are fired quickly, making it difficult to intercept them.

On Sunday morning, North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles from multiple sites toward the Sea of Japan in quick succession, according to the South Korean military.

The Japanese government believes that Pyongyang's latest move poses a more serious threat to the security of Japan than past missile launches, officials said.

Sunday's launches "may have been aimed at improving the successive launch capability needed for saturation attacks," Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.

"We'll work harder to drastically strengthen our defense capabilities, including so-called enemy base strike capabilities and counterstrike capabilities," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]