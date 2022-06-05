Japan Logs 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 15,109 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down about 5,700 from a week before.

New fatalities numbered 16, while the number of severely ill patients dropped by seven from Saturday to 77.

Tokyo reported 1,584 infections, marking a decline of 610 from a week earlier and the 23rd straight day of week-on-week decrease. There were two fatal cases, according to the metropolitan government.

The seven-day average of new infections slid 28.9 pct to 2,031.7. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria was unchanged from Saturday at two.

Among other prefectures, Okinawa confirmed 1,247 infection cases, and Osaka 1,157 cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]