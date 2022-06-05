Tokyo COVID-19 Daily Count Down for 23rd Straight Day
Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 1,584 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, marking a decline of 610 from a week earlier and the 23rd straight day of week-on-week decrease.
There were two fatal cases, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.
The seven-day average of new infections slid 28.9 pct to 2,031.7. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria was unchanged from Saturday at two.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]