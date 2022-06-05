Japan, U.S. Hold Ballistic Missile Defense Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military conducted a joint ballistic missile defense exercise Sunday, the Defense Ministry's Joint Staff said.

The drill was conducted apparently to reconfirm their rapid response readiness.

According to the ministry, the exercise took place after North Korea fired a volley of ballistic missiles in the morning.

The drill involved the Maritime SDF Aegis ship Ashigara and Air SDF antiaircraft missile equipment. SDF members confirmed procedures to respond to ballistic missiles in coordination with the U.S. Air Force and Navy, the ministry said.

