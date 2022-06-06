Man Gets 18 Years Again over 2017 Fatal Road Rage Case

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, June 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese district court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 18 years in prison in a lay judge trial again over a 2017 high-profile fatal expressway road rage case.

Yokohama District Court handed down the sentence after Tokyo High Court sent the case back to the lower court in 2019, citing a procedural problem.

The latest sentence matched the Yokohama court's initial ruling, issued in 2018, as well as public prosecutors' demand.

The district court found the defendant, Kazuho Ishibashi, guilty of dangerous driving causing death or injury under the driving punishment law. The crime was acknowledged in the 2018 and 2019 rulings, as well.

The road rage incident occurred on the Tomei Expressway in Oi, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on the night of June 5, 2017, leaving Yoshihisa Hagiyama, then 45, and his wife dead, and their two daughters injured.

