Man Gets 18 Yrs Again over 2017 Fatal Road Rage Case

Yokohama, June 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese district court on Monday resentenced a 30-year-old man to 18 years in prison in a lay judge trial over a 2017 high-profile fatal expressway road rage case.

Presiding Judge Kiyoshi Aonuma at Yokohama District Court found that there was a causal relationship between the defendant's driving and the accident.

The defendant, Kazuho Ishibashi, was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death and injury under the driving punishment law. The crime was acknowledged in the 2018 and 2019 rulings.

The defense plans to challenge the day's ruling, which came after Tokyo High Court sent the case back to the Yokohama court in 2019, citing a procedural problem.

The sentence matched the Yokohama court's initial ruling, issued in 2018, and the term demanded by public prosecutors.

