Amino Acids Discovered from Asteroid Ryugu Samples

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Amino acids, building blocks of life on Earth, have been discovered from the sand samples brought back from the asteroid Ryugu in 2020 after being collected by Japan's Hayabusa2 explorer, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

More than 20 types of amino acids were detected by a team of researchers from universities and research institutions from both inside and outside of Japan for initial analysis of the samples, the sources said.

This marks the first time that amino acids, which had been found from meteorites that fell to Earth in the past, have been discovered from samples brought back from outside of the planet.

The findings are expected to be discussed in a research paper to be released shortly, the sources said.

One of theories on the origin of life supports the idea that it arose from Earth, while another suggests that it was brought from elsewhere in space through meteorites or other forms. The latest findings support the latter theory.

