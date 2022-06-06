Japan Reports 130,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged about 130,000 new coronavirus cases in the past week, down by 60,890 from the prior week.

The country's cumulative number of COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 8,949,946 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 130,294 from a week earlier.

By prefecture, the weekly number of new infections came to 14,222 in Tokyo, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures, followed by 10,546 in Osaka, 8,694 in Okinawa, 8,438 in Aichi and 7,099 in Hokkaido.

The total number of coronavirus-linked deaths in the country climbed 194 from a week before to 30,766.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]