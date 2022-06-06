Rainy Season Starts in Tokyo, Surrounding Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The rainy season is believed to have started in the Kanto-Koshin eastern Japan region including Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency declared on Monday.

The declaration for the region was one day earlier than in the average year and eight days earlier than last year.

So far this year, the start of the rainy season was announced for the Okinawa southernmost region on May 4 and for the Amami region in Kagoshima Prefecture, north of Okinawa, on May 11, six days and one day earlier than in the average year, respectively.

