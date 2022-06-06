Japan to Boost Defense Power over N. Korean Missiles: Matsuno

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Monday condemned North Korea's firings of eight short-range ballistic missiles at a time on Sunday, and stressed Japan's intention to drastically enhance its defense power.

"Such an extremely large number of launches from at least three locations in a short period of time was unprecedented and absolutely unacceptable," Matsuno told a press conference.

"We'll weigh all options, including possessing the so-called counterattack capacity, and work to strengthen our defense capabilities drastically," the government's top spokesperson said.

As North Korea's missile technology is "changing and deepening at a rapid pace," it is important for Japan to make "unceasing efforts to improve its capability to intercept missiles," he added.

"We'll continue to work closely with the United States and make every effort in information gathering and surveillance activities," Matsuno also said.

