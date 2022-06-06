Appeal Hearings End for 3 Ex-TEPCO Execs over 2011 Meltdowns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court concluded on Monday hearings for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> in an appeal trial over the 2011 meltdowns at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The three are former Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 82, and former executive vice presidents Sakae Muto, 71, and Ichiro Takekuro, 76. The court is likely to issue its verdict in December or the following month, according to an attorney in the trial.

The trio came under mandatory indictment on charges of professional negligence resulting in death and injury over the unprecedented triple meltdown at TEPCO's Fukushima No. 1 plant in northeastern Japan and were acquitted in the first trial.

In the first trial, hearings were held 37 times, while only three hearings took place for the appeal, including the first one in November last year.

Lawyers appointed to act as prosecutors had asked judges to conduct on-site inspections and demanded former senior officials of the Japan Meteorological Agency testify about the government's long-term assessments of earthquake and tsunami risks.

